Rishabh Pant slammed his seventh Test ton in style for India vs England on Day 2 of 1st Test In Leeds. The star wicketkeeper-batter on Saturday went past MS Dhoni for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket. Pant struck a six off the first ball of the 100th over of India's innings, clearing the fence off Shoaib Bashir to bring up the milestone. It was his first century since September 2024 when he scored 109 against Bangladesh.

In 90 Tests, Dhoni had scored 4,876 runs with six tons and 33 fifties at an average of 38.09 and remains the highest run-scorer as an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Tests. Pant, who completed 3,000 runs during this innings, also has 15 fifties in 44 Tests and averages nearly 44. The third in this list is Wriddhiman Saha with two centuries, followed by Syed Kirmani and Farokh Engineer with two each. Nayan Mongia also scored one century.

What followed was a viral celebration, similar to what he did after scoring a ton for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It triggered a meme fect on social media, with one social media user calling it, "Happy internatoinal Yoga Day Rishabh Pant Style".

Rishabh Pant ultimately got out after hitting a 178-ball 134 but India lost four wickets in quick succession to reach 454 for 7 at lunch on the second day of their opening Test against England here on Saturday. Pant brought up his seventh Test ton and hit an overall 12 fours and six sixes to dazzle with the bat, while putting on a robust 209-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Shubman Gill.

Gill fell for 147 (227 balls, 19x4s, 1x6) for the first wicket of the day for England and Shoaib Bashir, while Karun Nair was caught by Ollie Pope off Ben Stokes for a four-ball duck.

Stokes then had Shardul Thakur (1) caught behind at the stroke of lunch for his fourth wicket. India had resumed the day at 359 for three.

Brief Scores: India 454 for 7 in 108.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 101, KL Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134; Ben Stokes 4/66)

