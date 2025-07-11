The third Test between India and England kick-started from Thursday, July 10, at Lord's in London. The five-match series is currently levelled 1-1 and both the teams are desperate to take a lead. The third Test turned out to be a special one as it marked the return of England star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the longest format after a hiatus of four years. Apart from this, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah also returned to the Playing XI, replacing Prasidh Krishna. Notably, Bumrah missed the second match due to his workload management.

Ahead of the toss for the third Test, a hilarious moment took place, involving pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In a video going viral on social media, Bumrah was seen warming up on the field and went near the ropes, which covered the pitch from the rest of the ground.

As Bumrah was walking near the pitch of the Lord's, a groundstaff was seen asking him to not to step on pitch. Reacting to the request, the Indian pacer hilariously threatened him and acted to put his foot on the surface. Both of them then shared a small laugh.

Talking about the match, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third Test at the Home of Cricket, Lord's, on Thursday.

Team India's recent record at Lord's has been good, having won two of their last three matches during the past three tours of 2014, 2018, and 2021.

After winning the toss, Ben Stokes said, "We are going to have a bat. Surface, there is something here early on, generally. It is a good, well-fought series, and we are up for this game. The body is good. Quick turnaround, we are fresh and ready to go. Everyone likes playing at Lord's, and you have to enjoy it. Just one change."

"I was confused what to do till this morning. I would have bowled first. There would be something for the bowlers in the first session. Everyone chipped in, and that's what the discussion was about. The bowlers are feeling confident, wasn't easy to pick 20 wickets on that wicket. I am feeling great, as a batter, you expect to be in the middle of the situation and batting. We have one change - Bumrah for Prasidh," Indian skipper Shubman Gill said.