Team India's dismal fielding show in the first Test against England in Leeds grabbed everyone's attention. As many as eight catches were dropped during the match, out of which, four were dropped by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Due to this poor outing in the field, India faced a five-wicket defeat in the series opener. However, Shubman Gill and co showed massive improvement in all three departments and came all guns blazing in the second Test in Birmingham and registered a historic 336-run victory.

Indian fielders put up a better show on field at Edgbaston and former head coach Ravi Shastri took a hilarious jibe at Shubman Gill and co after their victory in the second Test.

During a disucssion on Sky Sports with Dinesh Karthik, Nasser Hussain, and Michael Atherton, Shastri said, "The best thing he [Gill] did over those six days, seven days off, he went to the pharmacy and he got a non-greasy hand sanitizer so the catches don't slip; they stick. He said, 'I am going to get something that sticks properly into your hands'. Just put that, hold your catches, you win matches."

During the match, skipper Gill led from the front and hammered 269 runs in the first innings, followed by 161 in the second one. Praising Gill, Shastri called his captaincy "proactive".

"The best by a captain. 10 out of 10. You can't ask for more from a captain. You are 1-0 down in the series. You come out there and bat like Bradman. 269, 161 and you end up winning the game," said Gill.

"Your captaincy was very reactive in the first Test match. You almost followed the ball. You were very proactive in the next game," he added.

Talking about the match, chasing a target of 608, England were all out for 271 as Akash Deep registered a brilliant six-wicket haul. This was India's first Test win at Edgbaston since the first time they played at this venue back in 1967.

The third Test between India and England will be played at the iconic Lord's from July 10.