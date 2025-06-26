Legendary Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar advised Shubman Gill and Co to take a short break following the loss against England at Headingley but insisted that they should get back to full-fletched practice after that. Gavaskar said that the team should 'leave optional practice aside' and concentrate completely on getting ready for the second Test match at Edgbaston. Gavaskar even cited the example of Cheteshwar Pujara and how he used to practice during optional sessions. He revealed that even when coaching staff asked Pujara to take a break, he used to practice hard.

"Next couple of days you can take off, but now seriously get into practice. Leave this optional practice aside. You have come here to play for India. So, you practice in a way so that you will give yourself the best (chance)," he said on Sony Sports.

"I mean Cheteshwar Pujara has been part of the optional team. I know when he opted to bat there have been people who have said, 'What are your doing?' including the coaching staff. I have seen some of the coaching staff, not this one, Cheteshwar was not part of this team, they said, 'Can't you have a break or something?'"

Sunil Gavaskar suggested changes in the XI for the second Test that starts in Birmingham on July 2.

"Whether Jasprit Bumrah is fit or not, I think Kuldeep Yadav has to come into the team. I do believe that he should come into the team for Shardul Thakur because the Birmingham pitch will be one where there will be just a little bit of help for the wrist spinner," Gavaskar told the broadcasters.

"If things don't go well in the second test, maybe Sai (Sudharsan) and Karun (Nair). I don't want to drop them at the moment. Then I'd also look at Washington (Sundar), so that it really gives you a more solid batting, and also get a little more variety as far the bowling is concerned."