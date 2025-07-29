India head coach Gautam Gambhir launched a passionate defence of his skipper, Shubman Gill, in the press conference after the team managed to draw the Manchester Test against England in a heroic fashion. Gill, who is leading India's Test team in his maiden assignment, has seen many questions being raised over his leadership skills and tactical acumen. While it's natural for a young leader like Gill to make mistakes and learn in the process, coach Gambhir showed a rather bull-headed approach when a question was asked about Gill's captaincy on Sunday.

Gambhir gave a fiery reply to the reporter who raised questions on some of the decisions made by Gill, as a young leader.

"No one has any doubt in Shubman Gill's talent. Those who did, don't know cricket; they can only talk. Some players need time to blossom in international cricket. And to be honest, no one in the dressing room is surprised that Shubman has done well on this tour. And honestly, even if he didn't perform, no one would have pointed fingers. Those who know cricket understand what he is capable of. And the important thing is that he is living up to his expectations, his own talent, and captaincy. Even this thing that people talk about all the time, 'Captaincy pressure', you don't see anything of that kind when he goes into bat," Gambhir said in the press conference.

Sanjay Manjrekar, a critic who has also questioned some of the decisions taken by Gill since the start of the series, felt that certain questions tend to get under Gambhir's skin. He further urged the coach to take it easy sometimes.

"Gambhir was exactly like it, he's always been, and yeah, you can see that there are certain questions that get under his skin about people doubting Shubman Gill as a young captain and batter, and those are valid doubts," Manjrekar said on JioHotstar after the conclusion of the match.

Manjrekar reminded Gill that even those who are questioning Gill's captaincy ultimately want what's best for Indian cricket. Hence, there's no need for Gambhir to be as defensive as he tends to get on certain topics.

"I mean, people who understand cricket also wonder whether it's the right time to get that opportunity, and I hope he can just understand that better, and it's never you guys think and we guys think we are all part of the same industry and the country as well," he added.

"So I just want him to sort of take a chill pill sometimes and just take it easy and answer questions and encourage questions that are tough, and I don't know whether that's likely to happen. I'd like to see at some stage Gautam Gambhir having that quality," he asserted.

India might be trailing 1-2 in the series but the effort the boys have shown has been inspiring. But, for Manjrekar the credit for the fight in the series goes more to players than the coach gambhir.

"I feel India has done well despite some of his (Gambhir) tactical decisions. Let's not forget: India lost 3-0 at home (to) New Zealand, lost comfortably to Australia (away). The fight we've seen in this team? That's down to the players.

"Because tactically, Gambhir hasn't always made things easier - especially with some of his selections," he said.