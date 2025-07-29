Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated spat with the chief pitch curator at The Oval on Tuesday, days ahead of the start of the fifth and final Test. The incident took place during the team's training session on Tuesday. News agency PTI reported, Gambhir lashed out at Lee Fortis, the chief curator at The Oval, who was seemingly not happy with the Indian team practising on a particular pitch. However, this infuriated Gambhir, who was seen pointing his figures towards Fortis.

In a video posted by PTI, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was also seen confronting Fortis. According to a report in TOI, the groundstaff at The Oval is likely to lodge a complaint against Gambhir. "You don't tell us what to do," Gambhir can be heard re-iterating multiple times. "You can't tell any of us what to do. You are just a groundstaff," he added.

VIDEO | Indian team's head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having verbal spat with chief curator Lee Fortis at The Oval Cricket Ground in London ahead of the last Test match of the series starting Thursday.



After having drawn the fourth Test at Old Trafford, India have a chance… pic.twitter.com/hfjHOg9uPf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

Batting coach Kotak then intervened and took Fortis to one corner of the practice arena and had a lengthy discussion with him.

Fortis and Gambhir then went their separate ways, with the India coach returning to oversee the net session.

Meanwhile Sai Sudharsan, who registered a half-century and a duck in the Manchester Test, was the first one to arrive at the venue for practice, where left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was also seen putting in some hard yards.

Team India currently trails England 1-2 in the five-match series, with the fifth and final game set to begin at The Oval from Thursday.

The visitors showcased tremendous fighting spirit to draw the fourth Test in Manchester last week.

Captain Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar smashed centuries as India batted for more than five sessions to force the decider.

(With PTI Inputs)