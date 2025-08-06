The era of Gautam Gambhir truly began in Test cricket as the Shubman Gill-led Indian team arrived in England. With a 2-2 series draw, that too in the absence of veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin, India managed to pull off a big result, especially at a stage where many former cricketers and pundits have doubted the young players' abilities. As the series came to its conclusion, with India winning a heroic Test at the Oval by a narrow margin of 6 runs, head coach Gautam Gambhir once again reiterated his philosophy of shaping up a team that isn't 'individual-centric'.

Gambhir has always maintained that there's no space for hero-worship in a team sport. With the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the team, Gambhir seemingly struggled to bring a change in the team's philosophy and the way his unit is perceived by the world. But the duo's exit from Test cricket has truly given the world a fair idea about how Gambhir's team will shape up in the coming years.

In a video shared by the BCCI, the head coach reaffirmed the 'ideology' of his team, which isn't 'individual-centric'.

"That is going to be the ideology of this Test team, where it won't be about individual-centric, it will be about the team. The way the boys have fought. I've always been a big believer that you should always get what you deserve, not what you want. And I think the guys deserved it," said Gambhir in a video posted by BCCI.

While Gambhir enjoyed early success in white-ball formats, his Test tenure began on a sour note with a 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand. It was followed by a 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

England presented Gambhir's most testing assignment, with a young Shubman Gill taking over the captaincy following the retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India began the series with a five-wicket loss at Headingley but bounced back with a dominant 336-run win at Edgbaston. The visitors pushed England to the edge at Lord's before narrowly going down by 22 runs.

In Manchester, India battled hard to force a draw, setting the stage for a high-stakes decider at The Oval.

In a dramatic final Test, the visitors showed grit and composure to snatch a memorable win -- sealing a 2-2 series draw and restoring pride at the end of a roller-coaster campaign.

With PTI inputs