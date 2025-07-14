Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a fiery reaction to England batter Joe Root's dismissal during Day 4 of the third Test match on Sunday. Root and Ben Stokes stitched together a crucial partnership before the veteran batter was dismissed by Washington Sundar. Root went for a sweep shot but the delivery from Sundar turned just enough to crash into his leg stump. It was a crucial wicket for India as England were bundled out for 192. The camera caught Gambhir's celebration in the dressing room and the video has now gone viral on social media.

Coming to the match, chasing 193 for victory, India ended day four at a precarious 58 for four in their second innings against England in the third Test here on Sunday.

At stumps, KL Rahul was unbeaten on 33 after Ben Stokes cleaned up night-watchman Akash Deep with the last ball of the day.

India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Karun Nair (14) and skipper Shubman Gill (6) cheaply to trail by 135 runs heading into the final day.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 192 in their second innings in 62.1 overs. Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar (4/22) starred with four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj (2/31) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/38) picked two each. Akash Deep also accounted for one wicket.

Resuming the third session at 175 for 6, England lost their last four wickets for just 17 runs. Washington dismissed Stokes (33) shortly after tea and removed last man Shoaib Bashir (2). Bumrah claimed the scalps of Chris Woakes (10) and Brydon Carse (1).

(With PTI inputs)