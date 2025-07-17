Questions have been raised over Team India's selection calls so far in the England tour, and these doubts have gained more fire following the teams loss in the recently-concluded third Test at Lord's. India head coach Gautam Gambhir finds himself in the centre of this storm, with the visitors now needing wins at Old Trafford and The Oval to complete an unlikely turnaroud. The environment was jovial in the Indian camp after Shubman Gill single-handedly powered them to a historic series-levelling win at Edgbaston earlier this month.

Stakes are high heading into the games in Manchester and London, with Gambhir and the management unlikely to tinker with the team combination.

Calls have been made to include pacer Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. Abhimanyu Easwaran is another one hoping to get his Test cap, despite earning his maiden Test call-up for the tour of Bangladesh in 2022.

Speaking to RevSportz, former India cricketer WV Raman urged the management to provide Easwaran clarity over their plans regarding him.

"For someone like Abhimanyu Easwaran, it is fair to give them a string of chances. One odd sporadic Test is not going to work for the individual or the team. People have to take a call on him. There is, of course, no point in carrying a cricketer tour after tour and not giving him opportunities. Judgmental calls are fine because that's the nature of the beast in cricket. Coaches and selectors do make judgmental calls. The thing is that there comes a time when it becomes a little bit tricky for everybody concerned because the player himself doesn't know how he is looked at," said Raman.

Raman also feels there's no point persisting with Easwaran in the squad if they don't plan to play him.

"The team management is also not sure what to do with one particular player. I am not saying Abhimanyu is not good. It's better if the decision makers come to a conclusion and decide what exactly he is all about. He has been performing in domestic cricket for a long time. He has been part of the A sides. He is even being made the captain of the A side, which means they do rate him. But he doesn't seem to be getting the nod," he added.