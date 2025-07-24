The fourth India vs England Test is on but there is still no sign of Kuldeep Yadav. Several former players opined that the wrist-spinner would come in handy in England. However, Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill have persisted with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja for their all-round capabilities. Kapil Pandey, the childhood coach of Kuldeep Yadav, felt hard done by the repeated snubs that Kuldeep has had to endure.

“It is strange that India is using left-arm spinners despite having a wrist spinner in the mix. Look at how Shane Warne fared in the English conditions. England doesn't have an option. They don't have a world-class spinner like Yadav. I feel sad that Bashir played three Tests, but Yadav didn't play one. Our players are getting out to Bashir is more surprising. I think I can also bowl like Bashir (laughs),” Pandey told SportsBoom.

“They flew in pacer Anshul Kamboj from India, and he is playing the match. It can't happen without the recommendation of the coach or captain. I don't have a problem if anybody gets an opportunity, but imagine the pressure of playing in a series-defining match. If he fails to perform, his career will be over.”

Pandey added that Kuldeep's record is great. "We have to decide whether we are looking for a batter or a bowler. If he is a bowler, he should play as a bowler, and he is a top performer, who picked 21 wickets against England in only six Tests. And he also has a hundred (117) in the Ranji Trophy, if you are talking about batting. Three years ago, he also had a 40 against Bangladesh in international cricket," he told SportsBoom.com.

"I thought he would play all five Tests given his form in the ICC Champions Trophy [seven wickets in five matches], and the Indian Premier League [15 wickets in 14]. He is one rare spin bowler who has two ODI hat-tricks. Suddenly, I think people have forgotten about the champion Kuldeep Yadav. Whenever they have dropped a player, it has been him."

"He has to pick a five-for again to reclaim his spot. He went for the tour thinking how he would bowl in the first match at Leeds, but his first match is yet to come. He has been out of the side irrespective of the nature of the track; seam or spin,” said Pandey.