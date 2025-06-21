Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu has taken a swipe at England great Michael Vaughan, suggesting that his predictions are always wrong. Ahead of the start of the 1st Test between India and England, Vaughan backed the hosts to clinch the series with ease. "They (India) arrive again to lose," Vaughan was heard as saying on-air. However, as Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed centuries to put India in a strong position on Day 1, Sidhu launched a scathing attack on Vaughan.

In a viral rant, Sidhu reminded Vaughan of his prediction gaffes in the past, most recently during the World Test Championship (WTC) final where he had backed Australia to dominate South Africa in the summit clash. However, Proteas' stunning victory forced Vaughan to eat his words. Sidhu also pointed out how Vaughan, more often than not, has ruled India out in the past. He also mocked England's pitiable bowling attack.

"Fools grow without watering. Michael Vaughan, your predictions. They're always wrong. Look at your bowling attack. They're pedestrians. I mean, three of the Indian batsmen are stepping out and hitting them like spinners. Boss, noise proves nothing. Even a hen, while laying an egg, cackles as if she's laying an asteroid. Stop making the noise, do something. There is no suffering that pity will not insult. Man, you're in a pitiable situation," Sidhu said in a video shared by Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Vaughan had criticised England captain Ben Stokes' decision to bowl against India in the first Test at Leeds.

Vaughan said the current England team's strength is definitely its batting department and not its bowling.

"I am an old school traditionalist. Here at Leeds, when the sun is shining, with dry weather, you bat," Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

"You look at the England side and their strength is in the batting. And there is inexperience in the bowling at the moment. Ben (Stokes) clearly had a gut feeling, and sometimes it has worked." Vaughan's surprise stems from the fact that the conditions were hot and humid with the wicket offering hardly any assistance to the bowlers.

(With PTI Inputs)