Ravindra Jadeja raised India's hopes at Lord's in the third Test on Monday after the team went eight down. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj gave him brave support but England had the last laugh. Ben Stokes' men trumped India after five days of gripping and absorbing Test cricket. England were put on course for a memorable win on Day 5 when Stokes and Archer picked three wickets, including of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, in the first hour, before Woakes took out Nitish Kumar Reddy at the stroke of lunch.

Then Jadeja launched a gritty fight back. But, England survived the onslaught to seal a stunning 22-run win over India at Lord's and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Here are five reasond where the match was lost by India:

1. Approach towards chasing 193

India had to chase 193 in the final innings, on the final day, but they came out with a defensive approach. Their shot selection had the English bowlers dominate. Archer and Stokes picked up three wickets each in the second innings. While Jadeja gave India a push for a win at the other end, and KL Rahul displayed intent by scoring 39, none of the other batters survived against the relentlessness of the English pace battery.

2. Pant Rahul mix up

Vice Captain Rishabh Pant has had a great series. He scored 74 in the first innings. But a moment of madness saw him involved in a totally unnecessary run out. KL Rahul had admitted that momentum had shifted at that moment when Pant was gone, India 248/4.

3. India's top order & Nightwatchman fail to impress

India's opener and No.3 failed to give India a good start. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 13 and 0, while Karun Nair got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Nair is yet to impress in the series. India's strategy of sending Akash Deep as the nightwatchman backfired.

4. Jamie Smith's drop in 1st innings

When Jamie Smith was dropped by KL Rahul in the first innings, Md Siraj was stunned. The English wicket-keeper added 51 runs from 56 balls as England went from 265/5 to 355/7

5. Extras Conceded:

The Indian bowlers conceded 31 extras in the first innings and 32 in the second. A total of 63 extras were gifted, that hurt India in the end

