England pacer Gus Atkinson achieved a historic feat on Day 2 of the fifth and Final Test against India at The Oval in London. The pacer missed the first four matches due to an injury but made a stunning comeback to the longest format with a brilliant performance against India. He took five wickets as England bundled out India for 224 after opting to bowl first. Atkinson's wikets included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

This five-wicket haul completed Atkinson's 60 dismissals in 13 matches at an average of 21 and strike-rate of 34.9. With this, the England quick broke an 129-year-old record and became the second bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 60 wickets at a strike rate below 35.

England great George Lohmann is at the top of the list with 60 wickets at a strike rate of 34.1. He played his last Test for England in 1896. Australia pacer Scott Bolan has taken the third spot with a strike rate of 36.

Talking about the match, India was put to the field first by England and bundled out for 224. Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) put up a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket, which was the most notable contribution. Gus Atkinson (5/33) and Josh Tongue (3/57) were the top bowlers for England.

In England's first innings, Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 92-run stand. After both openers were dismissed at the score of 129 runs, there was a batting collapse triggered by Krishna (4/62) and Siraj (4/83). Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six) did score a half-century, but could not prevent England from getting dismissed for just 247 runs, giving England a slender 23-run lead.

At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs.