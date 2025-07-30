Team India registered a magnificent draw on Day 5 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Already trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, the visitors stayed alive with the draw as they now aim for a win in the fifth and the final Test. Records were shattered as India out-batted their massive first innings lead with centuries from skipper Shubman Gill, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Apart from them, it was KL Rahul, who played a 90-run knock and provided India with the much-needed momentum.

Rahul, who has now taken charge as the opener after Rohit Sharma's Test retirement, truly lived up to the responsibility in the ongoing series. Praising Rahul, former India opener Aakash Chopra stated that the 33-year-old batter is finally getting the respect he deserved.

"At some point, I hope people start giving him the respect he deserves. He's playing like a tapasvi, a true ascetic at the crease. He may have missed his century, but he's been the backbone of India's top order this series," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra further state that Rahul's performance as an opener never let the Indian fans miss Rohit Sharma in the batting lineup.

"We expected to miss Rohit at some point, given how good he was last time here. But KL and Yashasvi have done incredibly well. They've been solid and confident, and that's been vital," he added.

Earlier, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan showered praise on KL Rahul, the unsung hero of India's hard-fought draw in the fourth Test against England.

"KL Rahul played 98 balls in the first innings and more than 200 balls in the second innings. He almost played 328 balls across both innings. He has played a massive role in the draw. However, he didn't score a century. Gill, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja scored a hundred each," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

"But KL Rahul has become such an important player in the Indian Test team in the past few years, and he deserves it. He is a senior player of this Indian team, and he plays with that responsibility. I have said this before: if leaving the ball is an art, Rahul is the artist," Pathan added.

(With ANI Inputs)