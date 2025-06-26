Indian cricket team, under the leadership of new captain Shubman Gill, suffered a disappointing five-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the first Test in Leeds. The match, which seemed to be heading towards a draw, was turned on its head due to a poor batting effort from India's lower order. In the chase of 371 runs in the fourth innings, England reached home in the final session of the match. They did it quite comfortably as the Indian bowlers struggled for wickets.

Former India player Ravi Shastri said that Virat Kohli was missed during the game. As England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley batted through the first session on Day 5 to take England to 117 for 0, Shastri said, "India need someone to do a Kohli. Should be someone designated. Kohli could do it for 3 people. Get in the face."

Another ex-India star, Madal Lal, too echoed Shastri's comment. "We were missing the passion and intensity Virat Kohli brought to the game. Ravi Shastri was right," wrote Madan Lal on X after India's loss to England.

Notably, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not a part of India's ongoing five-match Test series against England as the two retired from the format in May this year. Shubman Gill has been appointed the Test captain of India, while Rishabh Pant is his deputy.

Talking about the game, India's lower-order batting failed miserably as the side ended up losing the game by 5 wickets. During the first three days, only a draw or an Indian victory seemed possible but poor batting display saw India playing it on the hands of England. Ben Duckett scored 149 runs as the Three Lions chased down the target of 371 runs easily on the flat track in Leeds.

Rishabh Pant scored centuries across both the innings, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Gill too hit a ton each. Jasprit Bumrah, with a five-wicket haul, was another player who shone for the visitors during the game.