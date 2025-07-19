Former India head coach Gary Kirsten backed Shubman Gill as India's strong captain in Test cricket. Gill took over India's Test captaincy after skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket. However, the young batter's captaincy has started off like a rollercoaster as India are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England. As a batter, Gill has given an exemplary performance with 607 runs in just three matches but need to take more charge a skipper.

Kirsten stated that Gill needs to be a "man manager", in order to excel as India's captain and emerge as true leader like MS Dhoni.

"Well, it's early days. I think he's got great potential. Captaincy is a whole lot of things that you've got to put together. He's a great thinker in the game. He's a good player himself. But there's a whole bunch of things you've got to get right. And I think man management is going to play, like any leader," Kirsten said in an interview with Rediff.com.

"Dhoni was an incredible man-manager. If he can get that component of his leadership really fired up, I think he has all the credentials to become a great captain for India," he added.

Meanwhile, former India head coach Greg Chappell believes the upcoming Old Trafford Test against England is shaping up to be the biggest examination for Shubman Gill in his time as India's captain, adding that he needs to bring composure and clarity in his actions to ensure the series is alive.

"The Old Trafford Test is shaping to be the biggest examination yet for Gill - not just as a batter, but as a leader. He's learning on the job, but the timeline is not generous. He must bring composure, clarity, and confidence to a side that desperately needs it. And he must do it now."

"That doesn't mean he can't show emotion. In fact, his passion on the field at Lord's was good to see. But actions like getting into Zak Crawley's face over time-wasting only matter if they are backed up by the hard work done behind the scenes. A captain earns the right to be loud when he's already done the quiet work of planning, uniting, and inspiring his group."

(With IANS Inputs)