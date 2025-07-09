India captain Shubman Gill was in the mood to troll an English journalist who questioned his team's ability to beat England in the Edgbaston Test, considering the tourists' history at the venue. As Gill's side did the unthinkable by beating England at the venue for the first time in their history, the skipper was reminded of the question raised by the English journalist during the pre-match press meet. Gill then said, "I can't see my favourite journalist. Where is he? I wanted to see him."

Just a couple of days before the start of the third Test between India and England at Lord's, the journalist Joe Wilson has broken his silence on Gill's taunt in the post-match presser.

"I won't say anything that motivates him," Wilson said while speaking to RevSportz, when asked if he is going to change his question ahead of the Lord's Test. "I think he's a real gentleman. He answers every question with dignity and intelligence. He's leading his team pretty well in all departments, especially in the media."

Shubman gill: I can't see my favourite Journalist, Where is he?". , said for a British Journalist who mocked india for Edgbaston record.#INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/DOfLpIqqTG — Sports banter (@sports_bante) July 8, 2025

Wilson was quite impressed by Gill's maturity, the manner in which he conducts himself on and off the field. He further said that Getting Gill out is the No. 1 question in the England camp at the moment.

"What the captain said was very sensible. If you look back at the 1970s and even the 1980s, there was a very different feel about the Indian Test team here. When they would come aboard and would never really have the expectation to win. Now they do have that. Maybe that was the statistics playing around with his or maybe that was a motivation because we've almost lost count of the records that Shubman himself broke. How to get Shubman out is now the number one question for the England coaches," he added.