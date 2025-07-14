The Lord's Test match between India and England ended on the most dramatic note possible as Shoaib Bashir dismissed Mohammed Siraj to hand the hosts a thrilling victory. It was a Test match that saw a brutal 'sledging' battle between the two sides with tempers flaring on multiple occasions. Chasing a target of 193, India were in deep trouble as they lost eight wickets for 112. However, Ravindra Jadeja stitched together partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to take India close to the target. The match went right down to the wire when Siraj was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir and India slumped to a 22-run loss.

Siraj was left heartbroken by the shocking dismissal but England players, led by Joe Root, were quick to console him - a gesture that won hearts after a match that was marred by on-field spats.

If Mohammed Siraj had stopped that ball from hitting the stumps with his foot, we would have won the match. We lost the match after so much hard work of Ravindra Jadeja#INDvsENG



Feeling sad for @imjadejapic.twitter.com/4lwSvlHtbe — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵(@rushiii_12) July 14, 2025

Ravindra Jadeja's heroic effort went in vain as England edged out India by 22 runs on the fifth and final day of a wildly fluctuating third Test with skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer playing pivotal roles.

England thus go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

The day started with India requiring 135 runs and England having to pick six wickets after setting the visitors a 193-run target. The hosts got four Indian batters out before lunch but were made to work hard for the remaining two wickets in the last two sessions.

India were finally all out for 170.

Archer (3/55) and Stokes (3/48) were the chief architects of the English victory, even as Jadeja battled hard for India with a gritty unbeaten 61.

India lost the big wickets of Rishabh Pant (9), KL Rahul (39), Washington Sundar (0), and Nitish Reddy (13) in the first session to hand England the advantage.

Lead pacer Archer sent Pant's off stump for a walk with a jaffa that straightened after landing on the perfect length.

Skipper Stokes rose to the occasion as he trapped KL Rahul in front of the wicket, giving the momentum back to England. The on-field umpire was not convinced by the England team's loud appeal for an lbw, prompting Stokes to go upstairs and the decision came in his favour.

Jofra was on the money consistently this morning and pulled off a brilliant catch off his own bowling to send back Sundar and Chris Wokes, and then had Washinton Sundar edge one to the keeper.

Their efforts paved the way for England victory.

(With PTI inputs)