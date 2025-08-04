What will be the final result of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy? The final day of the five-match series is here and yet we don't know the answer. At the start of the fourth day of the fifth Test, it seemed like India had the upper-hand with England chasing a huge target of 374. But Joe Root and Harry Brook's centuries almost ruined India's day, before Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj dented the hosts. England ended the day on 339/6, still needing 35 runs to win. India need 3 wickets (4 if the injured Chris Woakes bats).

Ahead of the day, England are likely to use the heavy roller which flattens and makes the surface compact, potentially making it easier for the batters. If the batting side requests, it can be used for a maximum of seven minutes before the start of play.

With England needing only 35 runs, using the heavy roller might help their batters counter the effects of an uneven pitch. India need to strike fast if they are to make a match out of the final day. If the heavy roller does impact the pitch a lot, it will be all over for Shubman Gill and Co.

Jamie Overton (0*) and Jamie Smith (2*) were unbeaten when rain forced early stumps. Former Indian seamer Varun Aaron believes Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna delivered high-intensity overs, resulting in key wickets in the third session of the fifth Test on Day 4.

Aaron felt Siraj was unlucky, bowling very well but not getting LBW calls. Siraj and Prasidh bowled a fiery spell post Tea, however Siraj didn't took any wicket in the final session but was bowling on tight length, while Prasidh cleaned up Jacob Bethell for five followed by centurion Joe Root for 105 in his following over.

"Siraj and Prasidh bowled five high-intensity overs each after tea, and that effort resulted in two crucial wickets. Siraj was quite unlucky, as he has been throughout the day--he bowled unbelievably well. So many of his deliveries hit the pad, but he just didn't get the LBW calls," JioHotstar expert Varun Aaron said.

Aaron felt England find themselves in a tough spot and praised Indian skipper Shuman Gill for his smart captaincy post tea, which didn't allow easy singles to the visitors.

"England now find themselves in a tough spot, and I genuinely feel this break is going to do India a world of good. The bowlers get to rest, stretch, have a massage, and get some treatment from the physios. They can come back fresh and give it everything again. This post-tea session has been brilliant--accurate bowling, smart captaincy by Shubman Gill, who didn't allow easy singles, and two very important wickets," he added.

With ANI inputs