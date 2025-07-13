Indian cricket team all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy gave a stunning send-off to England batter Zak Crawley during Day 4 of the third Test match at Lord's on Sunday. Crawley had a heated spat with India captain Shubman Gill towards the end of Day 3 that ended with Gill throwing expletives and accusing him of time-wasting. On Sunday, the batter did not look quite comfortable and ended up losing his wicket in the 15th over of the England second innings. Crawley miscued a shot off Reddy's bowling and it was caught safely by Yasasvi Jaiswal at gully. Celebrations erupted among the India fielders after the dismissal and the bowler celebrated right in the face of the batter before joining his teammates.

Coming to the match, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said off-spinner Shoaib Bashir is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of the ongoing third Test at Lord's, but refused to give any clarity on whether he will be fit to bat for the side.

During day three's play, on the fifth ball of the 78th over of India's first innings, Bashir injured his left little finger while trying to stop a powerful drive from veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja off his own bowling and immediately called for medical help.

He then walked off the field for more treatment, and Joe Root stepped up to complete the over and bowl ten more overs on day three. "Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test."

"A decision on whether he will bat in the third innings will be made in due course. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match," said an ECB statement ahead of day four's commencement on Sunday.

(With IANS inputs)