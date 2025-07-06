India captain Shubman Gill was involved in a lighthearted banter with England batter Harry Brook on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston on Saturday. Gill dominated the England bowlers on Day 4, smashing 161 off just 162 balls. He had also scored 269 in the first innings. With India's lead nearing the 450-run mark in the second session, Brook tried to convince Gill to declare the innings, suggesting that there is rain forecast for half of the day on Sunday. Their conversation was caught on the stump mic.

"450 declare. It's raining tomorrow. Half day, afternoon, it's raining," Book was heard as saying in a viral video. Gill responded by saying, "Bad luck for us."

Brook then told the Indian captain to "take the draw".

Fancy a declaration, skipper? #HarryBrook's playful banter with #ShubmanGill had everyone in splits -

Trying to charm the Indian captain into a cheeky call?#ENGvIND 2nd TEST, Day 4 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar https://t.co/2wT1UwEcdi pic.twitter.com/xTJJYhAGRk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2025

Gill eventually declared on 427/6 during the final session, setting England a daunting 608-run target. In response, England lost three wickets, courtesy of some excellent new ball bowling from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

India are chasing history at Edgbaston, having failed to win a single Test at the venue. They have played eight games in total, losing seven and drawing one.

Meanwhile, the hosts were 72/3 in 16 overs, 556 runs short of victory, with Harry Brook and Ollie Pope unbeaten on scores of 15(15) and 24(44). India needs to scythe seven scalps on the final day to restore parity at 1-1 in the five-match series.

India made the final overs count with Akash and Siraj running rampant with their explosive pace on Birmingham's placid strip with the new ball. Siraj drew the first blood by punching Zak Crawley's return ticket on a seven-ball duck.

Crawley went to drive the ball that should have been left alone and paid the price for it. He tried to drive the ball away from the body and gave an outside edge, which was caught by substitute Sai Sudharsan, leaving Crawley in disbelief.

Akash Deep thought he had his first on the first ball of the third over after the ball passed close to Ben Duckett's bat. Akash celebrated in jubilation, but Duckett challenged the decision, and the review showed a clear gap between the pad and bat.

(With ANI Inputs)