England have named an unchanged playing XI for the second Test match against England starting Wednesday at Edgbaston. While there was a lot of chatter surrounding fast bowler Jofra Archer's possible return, England decided to not tinker with the winning combination. The hosts produced a stunning batting display in the fourth innings to chase down a target of 371 to clinch the first Test match at Headingley. The first Test saw two England batters scoring centuries - Ollie Pope with 106 and Ben Duckett with 149.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer missed Monday's training session at Edgbaston due to a family emergency but is expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday ahead of the second Test against India. The pacer, who had missed the opening Test, was added to the England squad for the five-match series last week.

"Men's fast bowler Jofra Archer will not be joining the England Test squad for today's training session at Edgbaston, Monday 30 June, due to a family emergency. He is expected to rejoin the squad tomorrow, Tuesday," the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) said on Monday.

Archer, who has struggled with elbow-related injury to his bowling arm over the last several years, last played in a Test more than four years ago against India in Ahmedabad.

England playing XI vs India for 2nd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.