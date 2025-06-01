England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 3, Live Updates: England Lions will resume their innings from 237/2 on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Unofficial Test against India A in Canterbury. At Stumps, Tom Haines (103*) and Max Holden (64*) remained unbeaten at the crease as the hosts trail by 320 runs. Earlier on Day 2, forgotten India star Nair continued his terrific form in red-ball cricket, scoring his double ton. Karun scored 204 runs off 281 balls with the help of 26 fours and one six. Dhruv Jurel (94) and Sarfaraz Khan (92) also played crucial knocks but missed out on deserved centuries. (Live Scorecard)