England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: India A Eye Early Breakthroughs As Lions Look To March
England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 3, Live Updates: England Lions will resume their innings from 237/2 on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Unofficial Test against India A
England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 3 Live Updates© X (Twitter)
England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 3, Live Updates: England Lions will resume their innings from 237/2 on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Unofficial Test against India A in Canterbury. At Stumps, Tom Haines (103*) and Max Holden (64*) remained unbeaten at the crease as the hosts trail by 320 runs. Earlier on Day 2, forgotten India star Nair continued his terrific form in red-ball cricket, scoring his double ton. Karun scored 204 runs off 281 balls with the help of 26 fours and one six. Dhruv Jurel (94) and Sarfaraz Khan (92) also played crucial knocks but missed out on deserved centuries. (Live Scorecard)
1st unofficial Test, India A in England, 2 Unofficial Test Series, 2025, May 30, 2025
Stumps
EN-A
237/2 (52.0)
IND-A
557/10 (125.1)
The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury
England Lions won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.56
Batsman
Tom Haines
103 (147)
Max Holden
64* (61)
Bowler
Shardul Thakur
37/0 (10)
Harsh Dubey
58/1 (14)
No run, played towards mid wicket.
2 runs, played towards square leg.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
2 runs, played towards square leg.
Four! Played towards third man.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards point.
Four! Played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
2 runs, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards point.
No run, played towards covers.