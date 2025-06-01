Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal, the Rs 18 crore spinner, is back in the Punjab Kings' starting XI. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 game of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad. PBKS were beaten comprehensively in Qualifier 1 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while MI beat Gujarat Titans in a thrilling Eliminator on Friday. PBKS and MI have played 32 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have won 17 and PBKS 15. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE Updates: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Straight from Ahmedabad
PBKS vs MI Live: Here are the Playing XIs -
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley
PBKS vs MI Live: Topley in for Gleeson in MI XI!
"We also would have bowled first. We need to bat well and assess the conditions. It has got flatter. If you bowl well, you'll get some help. A lot of areas we could have got better. One day break, it's tough but we know what to execute. We came very early morning after the game, most of the guys focussed on recovery. We had to make one change. Topley comes in, Gleeson has a niggle," said MI captain Hardik Pandya.
PBKS vs MI Live: Here's why PBKS opted to bowl -
"We are going to bowl first. Slightly overcast and the wicket was under the covers as well. It's a fresh game, our mindset is to go out and win. The environment is top-notch. Yuzi comes in," said Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer.
PBKS vs MI Live: PBKS opt to bowl!
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 game of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad. Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the PBKS squad, informed Iyer at the toss.
PBKS vs MI Live: Which team Aamir Khan is backing?
PBKS vs MI Live: Will Chahal play tonight?
Punjab Kings' star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been missing from action after he played a match against Rajasthan Royals on May 18. Since then, a finger injury has seen him missing from action. As per a report, Chahal is "ready to take injections" in order to play tonight's game.
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live: SKY chases big record!
Suryakumar Yadav is the top run-getter for MI with 673 runs in 15 innings at an average of 67.30 and a strike rate of 167.83. If he scores 15 more runs, he will go past AB de Villiers to become the non-opening batter with the most runs in a single IPL edition.
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live: PBKS need to bat better
It was a horrible display of batting from Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur. Majority of their batters lost their wickets while playing rash shots and a result PBKS were bundled out for 101. RCB chased down the paltry total with 60 balls to spare.
PBKS vs MI Live: A big game!
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians come up against each other tonight. The winner of the match will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. PBKS lost to RCB and they get another chance to get an entry into the finale.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2025. Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians tonight at Ahmedabad. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.