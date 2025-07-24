India were left facing a nervous wait as Rishabh Pant had to be taken for scans on his injured foot after he retired hurt on Wednesday's first day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. The wicketkeeper-batter, who looked well in control during his innings of 37, was forced to walk off the field after being struck hard on the right foot by a Chris Woakes delivery. Pant was in visible discomfort; the swelling on his foot was quite big, there was a bit of bleeding as well, and he could hardly stand. His sudden exit raised concerns among fans and teammates, especially considering the form he seemed to be in.

As the cricket world awaits an official announcement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the extent of Pant's injury, even England greats like Nasser Hussain and Stuart Broad are praying for the wicket-keeper batter.

“It has been India's day – except for the injury to Pant. That is a big blow and it will be interesting what we hear overnight about that. Hopefully he is okay. This game needs Pant and the series has been blessed by having him in it,” said former England captain Nasser Hussain said.

“Both sets of fans cheered him today when he came out to bat,” he added.

Recently-retired England paceman Stuart Broad is also hoping to see Pant in action in the Manchester Test again. “Pant has been wonderful to watch and commentate on. He's wonderful for world cricket, and we hope he recovers. The medical staff will be icing that swelling all night, and hopefully it's just a bruise and he can come out to bat.”

Earlier, half-centuries from left-hand batters Sai Sudarshan and Yashasvi Jaiswal took India to a total of 264/4 at the end of the first day of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, which was played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

At stumps on Day 1, India are 264/4 in 83 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Shardul Thakur (19*) unbeaten on the crease.

With ANI Inputs