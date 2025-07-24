India captain Shubman Gill questioned England's 'spirit of cricket' in the pre-Manchester Test press conference over his exchange with Zak Crawley at Lord's. Gill and Crawley were involved in a heated affair in the third Test over England's 'time-wasting' tactics. Though Gill admitted that any team would want time at the absolute end of the day, it wasn't fair for England to delay their game by 90 seconds. Former England captain Nasser Hussain, however, found Gill's remarks amusing, saying India would do exactly the same if they are in a similar position.

Nasser Hussain and former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik discussed the Lord's Test issues, with Hussain saying that Gill's remarks on the issue made him 'laugh'. However, Karthik gave a strong counter to Hussain's theory, saying India would never get the opportunity to delay the game for 90 seconds.

"Yes, a lot of people have been talking about it, so let me just clear the air, once and for all. The English batsmen on that day had seven minutes of play left; they were 90 seconds late to come to the crease — not 10, not 20 — 90 seconds late," Gill had said in the press conference.

Here's how the conversation went:

Nasser Hussain: The umpires were concerned about the light, I think, in the last over. I haven't seen any light metres out there.

Dinesh Karthik: I think that's quite clever, that's fine, to just go and put that small little seed in the umpire's mind. Is it okay to, like, especially with the new ball around the corner, and we've seen a couple of collapses for India as well. And that's cheeky. Not a bad idea.

Nasser Hussain: That's what made me laugh about Shubham Gill's press conference, really, about England not being in the spirit of the game by delaying things, and England did delay it. Day three, that one over, it was ridiculous, but every side does it, and India will do it tonight. Why would they want extra overs of Jofra Archer under the lights? Who would?

Dinesh Karthik: Difference being, I don't think India can take 90 seconds not wanting to bat, or rather not wanting to come down to bat. I think that's the problem that Shubham Gill said he had. It was just the fact that they came late to take the strike, that he had a problem with.