Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to put in the extra effort if the team requires it of him in the fourth Test against England in Manchester. With India trailing 1-2 and walking through a must-win territory, Bumrah is set to play his final Test in the five-match series at Old Trafford, scheduled to begin on Wednesday. India would need its premier quick to weave his magic and pave the way for restoring parity before returning to London for the final fixture. Pathan expressed his admiration for Bumrah but acknowledged he has to give his all and put in extra effort if the situation demands it from him. The former all-rounder declared that if a player isn't giving his everything, then he should rest.

"I adore Bumrah; his skill is outstanding. However, I believe that when you play for India, you have to give it your all. When you talk about a five-over spell, when Root comes, you are not bowling the sixth over. You have to give it all. Either you give everything or you rest properly. When it comes to a nation or a team, when you are playing for a team, you play for them. Team always comes first," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

In the third Test, England skipper Ben Stokes, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his valiant effort in England's 22-run victory, bowled 44 overs, the third most he has in a Test. He struck 44 and 33 with the bat and inflicted a crucial run out of Rishabh Pant in the first innings.

Despite his workload management concerns, Stokes pushed his body and bowled a tenacious 9.2-over spell on the morning of the fifth day during England's defence of a 192-run total. In his relentless effort, he scythed the priceless wicket of India's stylish opener KL Rahul.

He didn't restrain himself, broke the shackles and bowled a 10-over spell after lunch, during which he ended Bumrah's resistance to take a 2-1 lead in the series. In contrast, Bumrah delivered 43 overs, coming off fresh after taking a rest in the Edgbaston Test.

Tearaway Jofra Archer returned to the Test format after four years of absence, a phase during which injuries plagued him. Despite being short on experience and gametime, he notched up 150kph to send shivers down Indian batters' spines. He bowled in tandem with Stokes, scythed priceless wickets and finished with match figures of 5/105.

Pathan claimed that he doesn't question or doubt the amount of effort that Bumrah has put in on the field. However, he believes Bumrah needs to push himself like Stokes and win games for India to maintain the title of the best in the world for a long time.

"Not questioning that he hasn't put in efforts. He has bowled overs. There is no doubt about it. However, when it comes to going the extra mile for the team, you have to do that. Bumrah will remain at the top for a long time if he continues to win games regularly for India. You have to put in that extra effort when the team needs you. Ben Stokes did that, and Jofra did it after four years," he added.

India's squad for the fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.