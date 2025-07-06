Team India might have taken three wickets to reduce England to 72/3 by stumps on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston, but the chances of Shubman Gill's side securing a victory on Day 5 still remain slim. Though India only require 7 wickets on the final day of the Test, skipper Shubman Gill's cautious declaration might have come a little too late, considering the weather forecast in Edgbaston on Sunday. With over a 60% chance of precipitation on the day, especially in the morning, the chances of a delayed start are extremely high.

Team India remained in a strong situation since the start of the match, with Gill's double ton inspiring the team to score of 587 in the first innings. England, in reply, were bundled out for 407 runs. India then declared the second innings at 427/6 before picking up three England wickets for a score of 72 runs by the end of Day 4.

Though taking 7 wickets on Day 5 doesn't seem to be a tricky task, many feel that Gill should've been more attacking and declared early because of the weather forecast in Edgbaston.

Edgbaston, Hourly Weather Update Today:

6:00 AM - 48%

7:00 AM - 60%

8:00 AM - 89%

9:00 AM - 90%

10:00 AM - 60%

11:00 AM - 46%

12:00 PM - 46%

1:00 PM - 47%

2:00 PM - 20 %

3:00 PM - 13%

4:00 PM - 0%

5:00 PM - 0%

If the forecast turns out to be accurate and Edgbaston witnesses rain till 1 pm local time, the match will start after lunch on the final day. Such a situation would give England strong hopes of drawing the game, something even Harry Brook had spoken of while Gill was batting on Day 4.

It also has to be noted that the temperature is expected to remain below 20 degrees Celsius, with the skies being covered by clouds. Such a condition will also aid India's fast bowlers. It's all about how the pacers can make the best of the few hours then get to bowl out England and script history in Edgbaston.