The five-match Test series between England and India has concluded in a 2-2 draw, with talismanic batters Joe Root and Shubman Gill ending as the highest run-scorers for their respective teams. Former England cricketer Stuart Broad was given the difficult task of picking one between Root and Gill, in the latest episode of his podcast with star England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler. While Broad initially chose diplomacy, refusing to pick one, upon coercion, he finally did choose one. His answer left Buttler bemused.

"You want me to choose between Root and Gill? I can see the headlines now," said Broad, after Buttler's question on the For the Love of Cricket podcast.

"Shubman Gill has just scored the most runs as a Test captain behind Don Bradman in a series, and Joe Root has gone second on the all-time list, scoring 3 centuries back to back and scored his 39th Test ton," Broad added.

However, after Buttler insisted Broad to pick one, the former pacer's answer left the England wicket-keeper batter stunned.

"Well, only because I've got Joe Root's mobile number and don't want the abuse, so I'm gonna go Joe Root," said Broad.

"Unbelievable. I can't believe that," responded Buttler to Broad's answer.

Gill was the highest run-scorer of the series by a long margin, finishing with 754 runs at an average of over 75, including four centuries. Gill's highest score was a sensational 269, which he made in the second Test at Edgbaston.

Root, on the other hand, ended the series with hundreds in each of the last three Test matches. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the series, with 537.

More notably, Root inched closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record of the most runs in the history of Test cricket. Root went past Test legends Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting - all in the same innings - to now occupy the No. 2 spot in the all-time list.

Root currently stands 2,378 runs behind Tendulkar's tally of 15,921 Test runs.