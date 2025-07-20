Former India head coach Gary Kirsten expressed concerns over Gautam Gambhir's connection with the team players. Gambhir took over as India's head coach after Rahul Dravid's tenure came to an end in June 2024. Ever-since his appointment, Team India's journey had been full of ups and downs. The biggest setback came in the form of Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat against Australia in January this year. However, under his guidance, the Indian team also clinched the Champions Trophy 2025 title, their second ICC title in less than a year as they won the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Kirsten, who coached Gambhir during his playing days in Team India, spoke about his personality and stated whether it connects with the Indian players.

"Well, I don't know Gautam, the coach, at all. Gautam, the player, I absolutely loved. He's got a toughness to him that is very useful. I think he's really strong. But he's got a personality and he's got a style. The big thing is does that personality and style connect with Indian players? That's really what it's going to be about," the Indian Express quoted Kirsten as saying.

"He's had success in the IPL. I remember when we split the one-day team and the Test team and we made him the one-day captain against New Zealand before coming to South Africa. And he did a fantastic job," he added.

Kirsten coached Team India which won the 2011 ODI World Cup. Gambhir was a crucial part of that squad and played a memorable 97-run knock in the final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Talking about the ongoing Test series, England have taken 2-1 lead in the five-match series against India. In the third Test, India gave their all to chase the 193-run target but fell short by 22 runs. However, Shubman Gill and co will now aim to take a lead.

The fourth Test between India and England will kick-start from July 23 in Manchester.