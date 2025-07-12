Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at Lord's was overshadowed by drama regarding the changing of the second new ball. Indian captain Shubman Gill had requested for the second new ball to be changed after just 10 overs, but was soon after left even more frustrated at the condition of the replacement ball. With questions rising over the state of the Dukes ball, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has now broken his silence over the matter.

"The ball is a little different from the last series I played here," Bumrah stated while to his wife and anchoe Sanjan Ganesan on Sony Sports.

"Obviously I understand dry conditions and hot summer as well, but the ball used to stay hard for longer. That doesn't happen anymore and that is something I cannot change and don't have the power to," Bumrah said.

On Day 2, Gill had asked for the change of the second new ball after just 10.4 overs. However, he was even more unhappy with the replacement ball that was handed to India. Mohammed Siraj was caught on the stump mic questioning whether the ball they got as a replacement was even older.

Ultimately, India were handed another replacement ball 48 deliveries later.

The ball-changing saga has been a constant theme across the first three Tests. In particular, Shubman Gill's side have repeatedly showed their displeasure about the ball, with several gauge tests being performed, even as soon as 20 overs of play.

While the Dukes ball has copped plenty of criticism from the players in the ongoing India-England Test series, its owner Dilip Jajodia wants the "superstars of the game" to show more patience and be more reasonable in their approach towards the controversial subject. Speaking to Jajodia on the sidelines of the third Test, said his company with history dating back to the 18th century is open to making improvements on the ball keeping in mind the unusually hot weather in the UK and demands of the modern game where batters are pounding the ball with rather heavy bats.

"I think the players need to realize that we are not sitting back doing nothing. We're trying our best. And if there's an issue, it will be reviewed and we look at it and see where the problem is, whether it is a fault with the leather or there's a fault with something else. We will look into it. I'm not sitting around with my feet up smoking a cigar," Jajodia said.

"The players can criticise my cricket ball. Can I criticise them for the bad shot or the bad ball? Long hop. You know what I mean? You've got to be sensible."

"The superstars can argue. They're the paymasters. I have to produce what they want. That's all I can say to that. It's very easy (to criticise)," Jajodia added.