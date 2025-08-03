No Jasprit Bumrah, no problem as Mohammed Siraj stepped up again for India, delivering crucial blows in the 5th Test against England at the Oval. After picking up 4 wickets in the first innings, Siraj gave the team its only breakthrough of the second innings by dismissing England opener Zak Crawley with a stunning yorker. Not just the 5th Test, Siraj was on song even in the second match of the series, which Bumrah had missed. As former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik spoke to Siraj ahead of the start of play on Day 3, the pacer was asked about the reason behind his improved performances in the absence of Bumrah.

"Look at how India has played with Bumrah and without Bumrah. When Bumrah hasn't been there, you've stood up. Responsibility and the fact that you have delivered as a player. What changes? Is it because you get better overs, you get a chance to bowl at tailenders? Your numbers are better. But what is it you think when Bumrah is not around?" Dinesh Karthik asked Siraj during a chat on Sky Cricket.

Siraj, a player who wears his heart on the sleeve, didn't beat around the bush and said that it's the 'extra responsibility' that tends to get the best out of him.

"I think I love responsibility. I am missing Jassi bhai because he is a senior bowler. You always feel good when you are given the extra responsibility. I like it and I enjoy it. I don't take much pressure. I just like to follow my simple plans," said Siraj.

With the 5th Test between India and England possibly seeing a winner on Day 4, Siraj will be crucial to the team's plans of making it 2-2. England, with 9 wickets in hand, need to score 324 more runs to make it 3-1.