Indian cricket team fast bowler Prasidh Krishna allegedly asked the on-field umpire about rules concerning the non-striker run-out during Day 5 of the fifth Test match at The Oval on Monday. With 1 wicket remaining, Chris Woakes braved a dislocated shoulder to come out to bat in the second innings in a bid to win the match for England. However, he did not face any deliveries and his stay was completely restricted to the non-striker's end. On the other end, Gus Atkinson tried to finish the game as quickly as possible and he was trying to take a run on the final ball of every over. Social media users were convinced that with two balls to go in the 84th over, Prasidh asked the umpire about the rules of the non-striker run-out and it was an option that he might have considered to dismiss Woakes.

Fairly sure Prasidh Krishna asked the umpire on what would constitute it before his last delivery. — Dilip (@dilippoduval) August 4, 2025

"Prasidh enquired about a non-striker end run out with the umpire, the rules behind it," the live match commentary on Cricbuzz read.

prasidh was discussing the possibities with umpire though. — pranav (@praxis_exe) August 4, 2025

The perseverant Mohammed Siraj's warrior spirit steered India to a series-levelling six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test on Monday, bringing a fitting end to one of the most intensely-fought and drama-filled showdowns in recent times.

Prasidh did check with the umpire — Gnanaprakash Bhoosam Ravi (@gbhoosamravi) August 4, 2025

With four wickets in hand and 35 runs to get, England held the edge before start of play but the gladiator in Siraj made life hell for the opposition batters from ball one.

In the end, his effort, complemented quite well by Prasidh Krishna at the other end, left England short by the thinnest of margins and allowed India to sign off 2-2 in the high-pressure five-match rubber.

Siraj was deservedly adjudged player of the match for his nine-wicket match haul for the team that was missing its regular pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in this game due to his workload management.

(With PTI inputs)