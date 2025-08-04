Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel took a stunning catch to dismiss Joe Root during Day 4 of the fifth Test encounter against England at The Oval on Sunday. Root looked in stunning form as he slammed 105 off 152 balls and it looked like he will guide England to a historic win. However, his dismissal brought India back into the game before rain forced early stumps. During the 73rd over of the England second innings, Root ended up getting an outside edge of a short-ish delivery from Prasidh Krishna and Jurel pulled off a perfect dive to complete a stunning catch to leave everyone impressed.

A FANTASTIC CATCH BY DHRUV JUREL..!!!! pic.twitter.com/zlJRpXg1I5 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 3, 2025

Coming to the match,

t's gonna be a Monday morning thriller to decide the cricket series between England and India after bad light and rain forced an early end to play in the fifth and final test on Sunday with England needing another 35 runs to win.

England was 339-6 at stumps on day four, chasing a target of 374. England leads the series 2-1.

India needs to claim another four wickets — perhaps three — for victory and tie the series.

England has potentially only three wickets left because of allrounder Chris Woakes' shoulder injury. Woakes was seen in his cricket whites at the Oval on Sunday but with his left arm in a sling amid speculation he would come out at No. 11 if needed and bat one-handed.

Joe Root was again England's savior on Sunday with 105 runs, and Harry Brook hit 111, as England aimed to pull off another awe-inspiring run chase.

Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith (2 not out) and bowler Jamie Overton (0 not out) are at the crease.

England chased down 371 in the Leeds opener, its record run chase at Headingley.

(With AP inputs)