England batter Harry Brook had a good game against India in fifth and final Test at The Oval, London. He scored a fifty (53) in the first innings and followed it up with another remarkable knock. Brook put India under tremendous pressure during England's second innings with some terrific counter-attack. India seemed to be taking command in England's chase of 374 when Brook changed gears that smashed the Indian bowlers for fun. What added to his joy was the fact that Mohammed Siraj gave the batter a reprieve when he was batting at the score of 19.

Siraj fumbled while taking the catch at long-leg, giving Brook a life and the batter made the most of it with a fiery knock. As Brook fired on all cylinders, India captain Shubman Gill was forced to remove some slip fielders to have a defensive fielding. As evident, captain Gill was feeling the heat. This is when right-arm pacer Akash Deep failed to bowl his natural length and line, and he was quickly called out by Gill.

"I heard Shubman Gill telling Akash Deep, 'Daal na jaise daalta hai (Just bowl the way you usually do)," said the commentator as quoted by Hindustan Times.

On the first ball of the 35th over, Brook had a big reprieve. Siraj, who came back on the field after a short break, attempted to take the catch in the deep off Prasidh Krishna. But in the process of taking it, the pacer stepped on the boundary cushion to concede a six.

In the game, pacer Mohammed Siraj surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become only the second Indian to get 20 or more wickets during a Test series against England in English conditions. Siraj accomplished this upward movement in the charts during day four.

Now in the ongoing series, this workhorse bowler is the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets at an average of 34.30 in nine innings, with best figures of 6/70. He has outdone Bhuvneshwar's 19-wicket effort during the 2014 series at an average of 26.63 and best figures of 6/82.

The highest wickets by an Indian during a series in England are by Jasprit Bumrah, who took 23 scalps in five matches at an average of 22.47, with best figures of 5/64, his sole fifer in the series.

(With ANI Inputs)