India's star batter KL Rahul had a good start to the England Test series. He scored 42 runs in his first innings and followed it up with a well-crafted 137, albeit in a losing cause in the first Test in Leeds. Rahul has been opening the batting for India in the ongoing series after Rohit Sharma called time on his career in May this year. Rahul, who has mostly been used as a floater in India's batting line-up, has lived up to the expectations so far. Talking about his performance in the first Test against England, the credit for it goes to his commitment. Despite welcoming his baby in March, Rahul left no stone unturned to prepare himself for the England Test series.

Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani has pointed out Rahul's commitment. He said that the player preferred the country over his newborn.

"I really liked the fact that he was someone who said, 'I want to go to England early. I want to play the side game.' Forget about the hundred he got - that came later. The intent - that's what matters. The intent to be there early, to be prepared, to be with the side. Let's not forget, he's a young father, and I don't think his child is travelling with him initially. So for him to say, 'Country over my child' - that's a huge call," Hemang Badani told Times of India.

"He could've easily said, 'I'm not playing the side game anyway, I'll just go straight to the Test match.' But he didn't," he added.

Rahul was part of the Intra-Squad match that took place between India and India A. This was the only match simulation for the Indian cricket team ahead of the games vs England.

"KL made a statement I remember ahead of the Test series: 'I care for this team, and I want to be here.' He wanted to go to England. I could see the hunger in his eyes and in his words. In the absence of Rohit and Virat, he becomes the senior-most batter - and he has played that role really well," said Badani.

"He's played in England before. And in terms of maturity and technique, you can clearly see he's more focused now. He knows he has to fill the vacuum left behind. The rest of the squad - apart from Karun - are mostly under 30. So he has to guide players like Sai Sudharsan, Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy - all of whom are new to this level," he added.