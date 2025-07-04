It was a good start for India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He played a knock of 87 in 107 balls. The southpaw had a strike rate of over 81 during the innings. He smashed 13 fours en route for the score but missed out on a deserving century. England captain Ben Stokes bowled a short ball wide outside off-stump and Jaiswal, in a bid to cut it away for a boundary, ended up getting a nick to wicketkeeeper Jamie Smith.

This was not the first delivery outside off-stump that troubled Jaiswal during the knock. Since the start of his innings, the southpaw looked dodgy as he kept on trying to hit the good length deliveries outside off-stump. He was lucky enough to survive as the ball missed the edge of his bat on multiple occasions. Stokes eventually dismissed the India batter by bowling in the same channel.

Out-of-favour India player Cheteshwar Pujara pointed it out as the weakness of Jaiswal.

"You've got to bowl the right length; around off-stump, on a good length. Keep doing that and wait for him to make a mistake," Pujara said on Sony Sports.

Jaiswal didn't look solid at the start of his innings, but he managed to play his shots well later. While talking about the flaw in Jaiswal's batting, Pujara mentioned that the batter gives the bowlers little room for error as he is good against the fuller and short balls.

"Early on, it seemed like he was trying too hard to play shots, but once he settled, the kind of strokes he played were outstanding. Once he gets through that initial half-hour, he's in complete control. He doesn't miss scoring opportunities, and that makes it very difficult for a bowling team," said Pujara.

"If you pitch it up, he drives well. If it's short outside off-stump, he cuts well. If you try bumpers, he pulls confidently. The margin error for bowlers is incredibly small against him," he added.

The first day of the match in Birmingham was shared by both India and England. While the Shubman Gill-led side scored 310 runs. It lost five wickets.