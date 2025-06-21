Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara took a hilarious jibe at ex-England player Michael Vaughan for the latter's tweet which he posted around four years ago. Vaughan, who is quite active on social media and also vocal, had made a bold prediction regarding the Australia vs India Test series 2020-21. After visitors India suffered a disappointing loss in the first game of the four-match series, Vaughan had predicted Australia to win it 4-0. As it happened, India put up a perfect turnaround and claimed the series 2-1.

Pujara, who was also a part of the series, framed the post from Vaughan and got it signed from the former England player when the two were present in the commentary box on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Leeds.

Watch it here:

Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill announced their readiness to carry India's batting into the post Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era, striking marvellous hundreds to guide the visitors to a dominant 359 for three against a faltering England on the first day of the opening Test in Leeds on Friday.

Gill (127 batting) and Jaiswal (101, 159b) shared a 129-run partnership for a determined third wicket alliance that carried India to 221 from a slightly wobbly 92 for two after KL Rahul (42) and debutant B Sai Sudharsan (0) were dismissed in quick succession.

Rishabh Pant (65 batting) was keeping vigil with Gill at close.

But there was an underlying significance to the centuries of Jaiswal and Gill other than giving India a head-start on the first day of the newly-minted five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

This Indian batting line-up is a tad thin on experience after the recent retirements of former skippers Kohli and Rohit, who played at the pivotal No. 4 and opening slots in their illustrious careers.

Both Jaiswal and Gill are not newcomers to the unforgiving Test arena, but there has been this widespread anxiety over how the 'New Gen' India stars would step into the big shoes of their predecessors.

But the portends are quite bright, if the day's innings by Jaiswal and Gill are anything to go by.

Jaiswal was the first to reach the three-figure mark, the fifth in his flourishing career, off 144 balls and Gill reached his own landmark off 140 balls in the final passage of the day, heralding the start of a new era in Indian cricket.

But the way they reached that point was entirely different. Jaiswal eschewed his natural flair as the first session offered its own share of assistance to the English bowlers in the shape of movement and carry.

However, it was an altogether different matter that the home bowlers were not prudent enough to exploit that offering, and later the pitch eased up considerably.

(With PTI Inputs)