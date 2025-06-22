Indian cricket team skipper Shubman Gill's antics on Day 2 of the first Test match against England sparked comparisons with Virat Kohli. Gill experienced a variety of emotions - from joy to disappointment - following an appeal against Joe Root. Root was given out by the on-field umpire after he was hit on the pads by Mohammed Siraj prompting wild celebrations from Gill who charged towards the bowler and hugged him. However, the batter went for a review and replays showed that the ball was missing the leg stump. “I think he was channelling a little bit of his inner Virat Kohli (celebration of Root wicket)," Ian Ward said on commentary following the entire incident.

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly has lauded Shubman Gill's recent performances, highlighting the young batter's significant improvement, which was evident during his brilliant 147 against England in the first Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds.

India were bowled out for 471 in 113 overs, with captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal all crossing the century milestone. The newly-appointed skipper looked in full control before his dismissal and silenced all critics who were concerned regarding his overseas record heading into the series.

“They are playing well, especially Shubman Gill; his batting has improved a lot, which is good to see. It is too early to say anything as today is just the second day. It depends on where England finishes in the first innings,” Ganguly told IANS on Saturday.

On Day 2 of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley, England reached 107/1 at tea, trailing India by 364 runs, thanks to an unbroken 103-run partnership between Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope.

India, having started the day strongly, collapsed from 430/3 to 471 all out, losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs. Josh Tongue was instrumental in this turnaround, taking 4/86.

(With IANS inputs)