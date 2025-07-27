Who is running the Indian cricket team currently? That is the question that has emerged a lot of time during the England vs India series. Is it captain Shubman Gill or is it coach Gautam Gambhir? Who is calling the shots? From the time Gill was named the captain, one wondered whether he would be able to make his voice heard in a dressing room which had a strong personality like Gautam Gambhir. Gill's start to the captaincy journey was nothing short of fairy tale as he slammed two tons and a double century. But then his and team's form dipped.

Players like Kuldeep Yadav did not get a chance and one again wondered who was talking the calls over picking the XI. Amid this discussion, India conceded a huge lead to England in the fourth Test. And yet again, the captain-coach combination of the Indian team came up for discussion on Day 4 of the fourth Test.

"How easy or difficult would it be for Shubman Gill to walk to a Gautam Gambhir or one of the coaching staff and says, "Gentleman, it's my team'?" Harsha Bhogle asked Sunil Gavaskar on Sony Sports.

"We didn't have coaches. We just had former players as managers or assistant managers of the team. They were the kind of people who you went up to and talk, they gave you some advice at Lunch time or at the end of the day's ply or on the eve of the game," Gavaskar replied.

"So, it is difficult for me to get my head around the captain and the coach's combination. When I was captain we had nobody who was a former player. To be honest, we have Wing Commander Durrani, Raj Singh Dungarpur. Only time we had Erapalli Prassana and he was great.

"The point is that at the end of the day it's a captain's team, like Nasser said. You can't say this, he didn't want somebody maybe in Shardul Thakur's case or Kuldeep Yadav's case - he should have had them in the team. He's the captain. People are going to talk about him and his captaincy. So, it's got to be his call really. I know for the sake of the showing everything hunky dory these things might not come out. The fact is that captain is the one who is responsible. He is the one, who is going to be leading those."