Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has slammed ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for missing the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pointing out Bumrah's absence, Pathan said that he could not "pick and choose" on which match to play in a bid to manage his workload. The Indian team decided to rest the right-arm pacer for the game, considering that it is a five-match Test series in England. Ahead of the tour, India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar had already mentioned that Bumrah would not play all the five matches.

"If you are selected in the Indian team, you cannot pick and choose (which match to play) to manage your workload," Pathan said on Sony Sports.

"There is no other bowler like him, he is world-class. But here, you are not missing the match because of injury but for workload management.

"Now Akash Deep will take his place and be expected to do well as soon as he comes in - and maybe he does - but any bowler needs time to settle in. That continuity is needed."

Right-arm pacer Akash Deep got included in India's playing XI for Edgbaston Test in place of Bumrah. India made two other changes as Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy were roped in for Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur.

Pathan further spoke on India's dependency on veteran pacers Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. The latter has not been selected for the ongoing tour of England.

"This is why I have been saying that Indian cricket has to start thinking about playing without Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami. They have to start planning for playing without them in Test cricket," said Pathan.

"The main fast bowler of the lineup cannot play all five Tests overseas, so firstly, India don't have Bumrah's services throughout the series, and secondly, his replacement, a younger player, is only getting a chance to play when he doesn't. So he does not have stability.

"This is the only overseas five-match series of the new World Test Championship cycle. This was the series in which Bumrah was needed most. If he had a niggle or an injury, I would understand. But just to manage his workload? Then I don't think this is coming to India's advantage," Pathan added.