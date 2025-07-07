A fan dedicated a special song to India pacer Akash Deep who made the England batters dance to his tunes on Day 5 of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The 28-year-old pacer registered match figures of 10/187 as India beat England by 336 runs to level the five-match series at 1-1. After the match, an England fan dedicated a special song for Akash outside Edgbaston. In a viral video, the fan was seen singing his own version of Let It Be by The Beatles, honouring Akash. "Akash Deep Akash Deep Bowling England Out Akash Deep," the fan was heard singing. The video caught the attention of fans on social media, and the man was praised for serenading a song in Akash's honour.

The Poms do have a sense of humour : “Akash Deep Akash Deep Bowling England Out Akash Deep” (In Let It Be tune) pic.twitter.com/TpVZ5QrZaB — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) July 6, 2025

Akash dedidcated his stellar show with the ball to his sister, who is battling cancer for the past two months.

"I have not spoken about this with anyone but two months back, my sister was diagnosed with cancer. She will be very happy with my performance and this will bring some smiles back," he controlled his emotions while talking to Cheteshwar Pujara on 'Jio Hotstar'.

"Every time I picked up the ball, her thoughts and picture crossed my mind. This performance is dedicated to her. I want to tell her, 'Sis, we are all with you'," he added.

Speaking about the match, he was happy that the plans and the processes that he put in place worked out wonderfully during the game.

"My main aim was to hit the seam on hard lengths and let the ball move in. In case of Joe Root, my aim was to bowl from wide off the crease and get it to shape away.

"In case of Harry Brook, I knew that he is committed on the backfoot and wanted to hit the seam hard and on fuller length, getting it to move in," he explained the planning behind his wicket-taking deliveries.