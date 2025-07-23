Rishabh Pant was retired hurt on Day 1 of the fourth India vs England Test in Machester that started on Wednesday. The incident happenned in the final session of the Day when Pant was hit on the boot by the ball while trying to reverse sweep off Chris Woakes. There was a big appeal for LBW. Though it was not out, India suffered a blow as Pant grimaced in pain. Pant received immediate medical attention. Blood was seen seeping off Pant's right foot, and the affected area had considerable swelling as well. More details of his latest injury is awaited. "Pant is struggling to put his foot on the ground. He is bleeding," Harsha Bhogle said on air. Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls at that time.

The wicketkeeper-batter could not even walk off the field as an ambulance had to be called as Pant continued to writhe in pain. This was the second injury for Pant in this series as he had bruised his finger while keeping during the third Test at the Lord's, which prevented him from guarding the stumps in England's second innings. Dhruv Jurel had kept the wickets then as a substitute.

Rishabh Pant is driven off the field of play after suffering some severe swelling on his right foot and Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the middle... pic.twitter.com/vJlu5CABQ8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2025

Pant has had a sensational series with the bat so far, being the second-highest run-getter with 425 runs in six innings at an average of 70.83, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score is 134. Both his centuries came during the first Test at Leeds, becoming the first keeper-batter from India to do so.

The explosive wicketkeeper-batter has broken several records so far in the series, such as overtaking legendary MS Dhoni for most Test centuries by an Indian glovesman in Test cricket, becoming Asia's most successful wicketkeeper-batter in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) matches and overtaking Dhoni for most runs by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in England. During the home series against India in 1963/64, Kunderan in five matches, scored 525 runs at an average of 52.50, with two centuries and a half-century and best score of 192.

Only three wicketkeeper-batters in history, DT Lindsay of South Africa (606 runs against Australia at home in five matches at an average of 86.57, with three fours and two fifties), Zimbabwe's Andy Flower (540 runs in two matches against India in 2000/01 in India, with two centuries and two fifties) and Kunderan (against England at home in 1963-64) have scored 500 or more runs in a bilateral Test series. Pant could join an elite club with a fine outing at Manchester.