Karun Nair is on the verge of completing a fairytale comeback to the Indian team. The 33-year-old batter is primed to feature in the first Test for India against England, starting from June 20. However, Karun has reportedly not experienced the ideal buildup heading into the first match. As per reports, Karun struggled uncharacteristically against both pace and spin in the nets, which forced him to play unnatural strokes. Karun suffered a blow below the ribs during practice, and had to be instructed by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak as well.

As per a report by RevSportz, Karun Nair looked uncomfortable during India's practice session on Wednesday morning, just two days before the start of the first Test.

The report suggests that Karun did not appear the most confident in the nets, and struggled against the pace and intensity of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj early on. He ended up playing a few tentative defensive strokes.

Karun did not fare much better against the spinners either, which included Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and a couple of local Yorkshire bowlers. Karun reportedly tried a few uncharacteristic shots, such as the reverse sweep. His lowest moment came when he was clean bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

Karun then returned to face fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who tested the batter with bouncers. He was eventually hit just below his left rib by a sharp delivery from Prasidh.

Following Karun's struggles, the 33-year-old was taken aside by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak for a chat. After that, Karun appeared to have corrected his stance and adapted a straighter game.

Karun has forced his way into selection, and the England series is set to mark a full circle moment for him, given that it was the same opposition against whom he had got dropped in 2018.

Nair holds the distinction of being only the second Indian to slam a triple century in Test cricket, having done so against England in late 2016. However, he has made only six Test appearances, and none since March 2017.