Anshul Kamboj has emerged as a surprise pace option for the Indian cricket team ahead of the fourth Test match against England and the training session at Old Trafford provided a huge hint regarding his possible debut. Kamboj was included in the squad after India suffered a massive injury crisis following the third Test. Arshdeep Singh was ruled out of the fourth Test match while Akash Deep also struggled during practice. According to a report, Kamboj bowled for more than 45 minutes in the nets with the new ball and was even spotted with multiple discussions with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

As per Times of India, Kamboj also constantly had conversations with senior pacers - Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah - during the training session. During his spell, Kamboj showed consistency with the new ball against top-order batters - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Shubman GIll.

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has endorsed uncapped Anshul Kamboj, who mirrors the traits of Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah, to earn a spot in the final XI ahead of Prashid Krishna for the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England in Manchester.

Injury struck the India camp and left them bereft of the opportunity to field their balanced XI at Old Trafford. Akash Deep has potentially been ruled out of the contest as he is nursing a groin niggle while Arshdeep Singh will sit out of the fourth Test after sustaining an injury on his hand.

Realising the gravity of the situation, Kamboj was sent to Manchester to add depth to India's depleted pace attack. Debates and discussions have sparked about India's third seam bowling option, with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah bound to spearhead the pace attack.

For Ashwin, Kamboj's "cracking" form in the domestic circuit makes him a better fit to fill the vacant spot, despite Prasidh's presence as India looks to turn around the 1-2 deficit in the series. The 24-year-old's knack for bowling long spells, his wrist position, and impeccable seam movement make him ideal for the English surface.

"If you are going to bring Anshul Kamboj into the XI, I am telling you this is a serious bowling attack. People will say that Anshul will play his first Test. He hasn't played in England, but he was there in the A tour. He has been in cracking form in first-class cricket," Ashwin said on YouTube.

