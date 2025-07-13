The Indian cricket team was booed by the crowd at Lord's while England captain Ben Stokes taunted KL Rahul with a sarcastic clap during Day 4 of the third Test match on Sunday. With 10 minutes to go in the final session of the day, Akash Deep called for the physio who taped up his right leg. It was similar to the time when Zak Crawley called for the England physio towards the end of Day 3 - an act that was criticised as 'time-wasting'. The crowd started to boo the Indian players and Stokes sarcastically clapped at Rahul - an act that mirrored India captain Shubman Gill's reaction to Crawley on Day 3 of the Test match. While the match did lose some minutes due to the entire incident, it was Stokes who had the final laugh in the battle as he clean bowled Akash Deep with a brilliant delivery on the very last ball of the day.

Chasing 193 for victory, India ended day four at a precarious 58 for four in their second innings against England in the third Test on Sunday.

At stumps, KL Rahul was unbeaten on 33 after Ben Stokes cleaned up night-watchman Akash Deep with the last ball of the day.

India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Karun Nair (14) and skipper Shubman Gill (6) cheaply to trail by 135 runs heading into the final day.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 192 in their second innings in 62.1 overs. Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar (4/22) starred with four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj (2/31) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/38) picked two each. Akash Deep also accounted for one wicket.

Resuming the third session at 175 for 6, England lost their last four wickets for just 17 runs. Washington dismissed Stokes (33) shortly after tea and removed last man Shoaib Bashir (2). Bumrah claimed the scalps of Chris Woakes (10) and Brydon Carse (1).