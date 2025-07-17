Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Deep Dasgupta believes star batter Jasprit Bumrah need to play the fourth Test match against England. With India 1-2 down in the five-match series after the heartbreaking loss in the third Test, the fourth encounter at Old Trafford has become extremely important. Ahead of the series, BCCI hinted that Bumrah will be playing just three Test matches in the series but considering the importance of the situation, Dasgupta said that he should certainly play in the next match. He also pointed out that the eight-day gap helps Bumrah in recovering after the third Test and if India lose the match, the fifth Test encounter may turn into a dead rubber.

"Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test, absolutely yes. I've heard rumors that the plan for him was to play in the first, third and fifth Tests. But now, when India are 1-2 behind, the fourth Test becomes very, very crucial. You would definitely want the world's best bowler to play. There is an eight-day gap between the two Tests. It remains to be seen whether the fifth Test is still relevant after the fourth Test, but the relevance of the fourth Test is considerable," he said on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali sees shades of Virat Kohli in Shubman Gill's aggressive on-field demeanour, but feels the India batter's approach during the Lord's Test may have triggered a stronger response from the hosts.

Gill has been quite aggressive during the series, and his conduct at Edgbaston mirrored Kohli's famous century celebration at the same venue in 2018.

"My take is, it's fine. I think he's just trying to be competitive in front of a fight and very similar to Virat, I think it's fine," Moeen, currently featuring for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League (GSL), said during an interaction on Wednesday.

"But then, obviously the other team, what you've done is, I think you've actually brought out the best of England and the fight and that beast England can be.

"And I think it's a different side of England. They've shown all the players that it's great for the series to win. I don't know why it's getting criticised."

(With PTI inputs)