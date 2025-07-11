India vice-captain Rishabh Pant is yet to recover from his left index finger injury and won't be keeping wickets during the remainder of England's first innings on the second day of the third Test. Pant hurt his left index finger while trying a leg-side stop off a Jasprit Bumrah delivery during the 34th over of the England innings on the opening day on Thursday. Pant was in pain but completed his keeping duties till the end of the over before handing over the big gloves to Dhruv Jurel. "Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2," BCCI stated in a media release.

On the second morning before the start of the proceedings, Pant did try some routines but never looked completely comfortable and it was evident that he won't take the field on the second day.

Pant was replaced by Jurel, who is not in the playing XI for the third Test, after on-field treatment did not help the India vice-captain recuperate sufficiently.

Pant was grimacing in pain after putting in a dive to stop a delivery on his left, which Jasprit Bumrah had sprayed down the leg side in the 34th over of the innings during the second session.

Pant had managed to get his hands on the ball but could not stop it entirely as England batters Joe Root and Ollie Pope scampered for a couple.

The play was then held up for a while as Pant received treatment on his hand from the Indian support staff, but the wicketkeeper kept shrugging his hands when the action resumed. Eventually, Pant left the field after the end of Bumrah's over with Jurel taking over the charge of wicketkeeping.