The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering a major overhaul when it comes to the Indian cricket team after the Test series against England, according to a report by The Telegraph. While the report claimed that head coach Gautam Gambhir's job is currently safe, the same cannot be said about bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. According to the report, BCCI will be initiating a review after the series ends but any major decision will only be taken after the Asia Cup in September. Morkel and Ten Doeschate were both chosen by Gambhir but their contributions have not been massive with the BCCI looking to make changes in the support staff.

When it comes to Gambhir, the report claimed that BCCI 'doesn't want a change at the top, especially in a team which is in transition'. As a result, his job is safe for the moment.

“The coaches always talk of balance but keeping a world-class wrist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav out has had disastrous consequences,” a BCCI source told The Telegraph.

The decision to play Anshul Kamboj and the exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav for the fourth Test can resulted in a lot of criticism among both fans as well experts.

The BCCI are also keeping an eye on chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the East Zone representative Shiv Sundar Das. There has been chatter over possible difference of option between the team management and the players when it comes to selection issues with Kuldeep's exclusion becoming a big topic.

The report further claimed that BCCI's main frustration is directed towards Morkel as the officials believe that the former South Africa cricketer has failed to 'nurture even a single pacer'.

With India playing their next Test series against West Indies, some changes are expected from BCCI.