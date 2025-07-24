India batter Rishabh Pant retired hurt and went for scans after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on the opening day of the fourth Test here on Wednesday. Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls at that time. The wicketkeeper-batter first received on-field medical attention but had to be moved out of the field in a golf cart labelled as an ambulance.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on his right foot while batting on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. He was taken for scans from the stadium. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.” the BCCI said after the end of the day's play.

Woakes' full length ball crashed on to Pant's toe, and the England players went up in appeal for leg before. But a tiny inside edge on the review saved the day for Pant. This was the second injury for Pant in this series as he had bruised his finger while keeping during the third Test at the Lord's, which prevented him from guarding the stumps in England's second innings.

India batter Sai Sudharsan, who hit his maiden Test fifty -- 61 -- on Wednesday said if Pant is ruled out of the series, the visitors will definitely face severe consequences.

"Obviously, because he (Pant) was batting really well today as well. So, and plus we miss out, miss a batter if he doesn't come back again," Sudharsan said at the post-day press conference.

"So, it will definitely have consequences. But at the same time, the batters who are batting right now and there are a few more all-rounders inside. So, we'll try and give our best and bat long so that we negotiate that loss very well." Dhruv Jurel had kept the wickets then as a substitute in the absence of Pant.

In case Pant cannot keep wickets in this Test, then India can summon Jurel again for keeping but his effort at the Lord's was underwhelming as he conceded 26 byes in England's second innings.

In the unfortunate eventuality of Pant getting ruled out of the remainder of the series, the management can request the services of Ishan Kishan, who recently played two County matches for Nottinghamshire.

He was also a part of the India A squad that faced the England Lions ahead of the Test series, though the 26-year-old did not appear in any of the two matches.

The think tank can also ask KL Rahul to keep wickets, but he has not done that duty since the tour of South Africa in the 2023-24 season.